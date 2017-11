Lakeview Care Home is one of Hallmark Care Homes_ newest care homes, based on Lightwater Road in Lightwater, Surrey. Our residents are supported to live an active and fulfilled life. Our care is relationship-centred, recognising the uniqueness of each individual and their needs. Relationship-centred care enables residents to keep on doing the things they_ve always loved, including the things they perhaps thought they could no longer enjoy. So as part of our community, they are able to cook, help out in the garden and carry on with the kind of everyday routines that make their lives theirs.

