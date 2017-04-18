Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Lancashire Rose Care Service Ltd

6-8 Heaton Street, Blackburn,
BB2 2EF
01254 844553

Local authority

  • Blackburn with Darwen

Who runs this service

  • Lancashire Rose Care Service Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
