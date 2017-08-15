Langford Park Care Home is situated in a rural location on the northern outskirts of Exeter off the A377 Exeter to Crediton road and just out of the village of Newton St Cyres. The detached property stands in approximately 6.5 acres of grounds with fields to the front and side. The home has been established for more than 20 years and offers 32 single bedrooms and one twin bedroom, about half of which have en suite facilities.

