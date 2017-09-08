Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Lapwing Court

Managers Office, Lapwing Court, Matley, Orton Brimbles, Peterborough,
PE2 5YR
07388 991324

Local authority

  • Peterborough

Who runs this service

  • Cross Keys Homes Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
