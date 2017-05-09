Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Larchwood Care Home

108 Broad Road, Bocking, Braintree,
CM7 9RX
01376 347777
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/larchwood

About Larchwood Care Home

Situated in a quiet rural location on the outskirts of Braintree, and close to the village of Bocking just off the A120, Larchwood is a purpose-built home offering dementia and respite care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, plus some have a choice of views. There_s a parlour style memory room for those who enjoy reminiscing, and an activity room to pursue hobbies and interests and socialise. Organised activities include art and crafts, music and movement, animal therapy, and professional entertainers, while there is a regular church service and the home ruins visits out to the garden centre and pub lunches. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon and chiropody and alternative therapy services. Outdoors is an attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds and vegetable garden looking good, plus a patio area with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 64Residents
  • 64Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jade Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
