Situated in a quiet rural location on the outskirts of Braintree, and close to the village of Bocking just off the A120, Larchwood is a purpose-built home offering dementia and respite care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, plus some have a choice of views. There_s a parlour style memory room for those who enjoy reminiscing, and an activity room to pursue hobbies and interests and socialise. Organised activities include art and crafts, music and movement, animal therapy, and professional entertainers, while there is a regular church service and the home ruins visits out to the garden centre and pub lunches. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon and chiropody and alternative therapy services. Outdoors is an attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds and vegetable garden looking good, plus a patio area with comfortable seating.

