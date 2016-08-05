Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Lashbrook House

Mill Road, Shiplake, Henley-on-Thames,
RG9 3LP
0118 940 1770
www.majesticare.co.uk

About Lashbrook House

Lashbrook House is two miles upstream of Henley-on-Thames and six miles from Reading, sitting within four acres of landscaped grounds. It offers nursing and specialist dementia care. Most rooms are single and en suite, all have nurse call systems, and some have electric profiling beds, and patio doors leading to the gardens. Organised activities include poetry and reading sessions, singalongs, theatre trips, film nights, painting classes and a bridge club.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 40Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Majesticare (Lashbrook) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017