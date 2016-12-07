Latham Lodge is in an attractive residential area in Purbrook, on the outskirts of Portsmouth, with single rooms, some with en suite facilities. The activity co-ordinator provides a varied programme including room visits for those who do not want to, or are unable to, socialise, and regular external entertainment. The latter include singers, musicians and visiting animals; the latest of which was a miniature horse who visited residents in the lounge and in their rooms. It has a hairdressing room, and weekly visits by chiropody. There is disabled access to the patio and gardens. Food is freshly prepared on a daily basis with home-made cakes for afternoon tea. The home also has a cat called Lulu.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.