Domiciliary care

Laurel Court

26 Industrial Street, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield,
HD4 6AW
01484 540568

Local authority

  • Kirklees

Who runs this service

  • The Riverside Group Limited

Registered manager

Jamie-Louise Cooper

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
