Lauren Court is situated close to Chester town and is accessible by regular buses. All bedrooms have TV, telephone and nurse call points as well as individual thermostatic controls. The home offers a spacious dining area as well as lounges and a library. Lauren Court is decorated to a high standard and has a garden that can be accessed from patio doors. As well as this high standard of accommodation the home offers home-cooked food and an efficient laundry service.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.