Lavender Court is a purpose-built home providing accommodation for older people with residential and nursing care needs. Situated half a mile east of the market town of Taunton, the home is located in a residential area close to a range of local amenities. Bedrooms are located on the ground and first floors. Comfortable sitting and dining rooms, many of which enjoy views overlooking the garden, are for use by residents and their guests. There are four assisted bathrooms with a variety of specialised baths to cater for all needs. A team of activities co-ordinators organise a variety of activities for residents to take part in, ranging from musical workshops to visiting entertainers and outings. An on-site hair salon is available for residents' use, while IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.