Domiciliary care

Learning Disabilities Domiciliary Care Agency

Ecclesfield Support Unit, 712 Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield,
S5 9JN
0114 273 6751
www.sheffield.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • Sheffield City Council

Registered manager

Stephanie Mcdonald

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
