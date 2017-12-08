Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Leeds Learning Disability Community Support Service - South and South East Leeds

Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford, Leeds,
LS26 8RY
07891 277031

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Aspire Community Benefit Society Limited

Registered manager

Alison Barr

