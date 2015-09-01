Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Leicester Jamaica Community Service Group - Caribbean Court

35 Lincoln Street, Leicester,
LE2 0JU
0116 251 2224
www.wiscp.org.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Leicester Jamaica Community Service Group
