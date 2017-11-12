Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Lenient Care

Adamson House, Towers Business Park, Wilmslow Road, Manchester,
M20 2YY
07743 793755
www.lenientcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Lenient Rainbow Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
  © Which? 2017