Domiciliary care

Levington Court

London Road South, Lowestoft,
NR33 0PQ
01502 500683
www.orwell-housing.co.uk

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Orwell Housing Association Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
