Domiciliary care

Lewisham Enablement Service

Nursery Block, University Hospital Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, London,
SE13 6LH
020 8314 7404

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Lewisham

Registered manager

Michele Oliver-Lockwood

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
