Domiciliary care

Lewisham Indo-Chinese Community: Chinese Community School - 33 Clyde Street

33 Clyde Street, Deptford, London,
SE8 5LW
020 8692 2772
www.indochinese.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • Lewisham Indo-Chinese Community: Chinese Community School

Registered manager

Van Troung

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
