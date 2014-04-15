Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Lewisham Reablement Service

2nd Floor, Laurence House, 1 Catford Road, London,
SE6 4RU
020 8314 7955

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Lewisham

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
