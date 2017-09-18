Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Life Care Plus Limited

2 Bakers Yard, High Street, Uxbridge,
UB8 1JZ
01895 349520
www.lifecareplusltd.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hillingdon

Who runs this service

  • Life Care Plus Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
