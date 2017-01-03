Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Lifecarers (Bracknell, Crowthorne & Sandhurst)

Regus Atrium, 100 The Ring, Bracknell,
RG12 1BW
01344 393047
www.lifecarers.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bracknell Forest

Who runs this service

  • Lifecarers Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
