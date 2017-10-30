Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Active Ageing

Thicketford Road, Bolton, Lancashire,
BL2 2LW
01204 337877
www.ageukbolton.org.uk
heathercrook@ageukbolton.org.uk

About Active Ageing

Borough wide programme of social, creative, learning and physical activities to keep older people mentally, physically and socially active for as long as possible. Delivered at Age UK Learning and Activities Centre and a wide range of community venues across the borough including church halls, community centres, libraries and extra care schemes.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bolton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone 50 plus

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


