Support group

Active Ageing Centre - Elspeth Sitters' House

Elspeth Sitters House 1 Hoegate Street, Plymouth, Devon,
PL1 2JB
01752 665424
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Active Ageing Centre - Elspeth Sitters' House

Elspeth Sitters House Active Ageing Centre offers a wide range of high quality day activities in a friendly environment where people over 50 can meet and socialise. There is a Cafe / Coffee Shop offering freshly cooked meals, light lunches, drinks and snacks. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a chiropody service and holistic therapy all at very reasonable prices. Activities include Tai Chi, gentle exercise, Bingo, Bridge, Reading Groups, Music , Arts and Crafts. Rooms are available to hire for community and health groups.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
