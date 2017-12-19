About Active Ageing Centre - William Venton Centre

The William Venton Centre offers a wide range of high quality day opportunities, freshly cooked homemade meals in a friendly and supportive environment where people can meet others who have similar interests. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a visiting chiropody service and other activities such as Tai Chi, Bingo, Bridge, Bowls, Quizzes, Reading Groups, Arts and Crafts, Knit and Chat, and Music.