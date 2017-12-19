Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Active Ageing Centre - William Venton Centre

William Venton Centre (off Broadway Car Park) 8 Memory Lane, Plymouth, Devon,
PL9 9GH
01752 405632
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Active Ageing Centre - William Venton Centre

The William Venton Centre offers a wide range of high quality day opportunities, freshly cooked homemade meals in a friendly and supportive environment where people can meet others who have similar interests. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a visiting chiropody service and other activities such as Tai Chi, Bingo, Bridge, Bowls, Quizzes, Reading Groups, Arts and Crafts, Knit and Chat, and Music.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
