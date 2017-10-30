Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Activity Centre

The Bradbury Centre 16-18 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire,
PO1 5RZ
023 9286 2121
www.ageuk.org.uk/portsmouth
enquiries@ageukportsmouth.org.uk

About Activity Centre

Age UK Portsmouth's Activity Centre provides a range of facilities, events,activities and day trips for the over 50s. Staff and volunteers are friendly and welcoming and do their best to provide a lively and enjoyable environment where our older people can continue to lead a full and active life. Activities include quizzes, skittles, board games, bingo, card games, dominoes, scrabble, film club, musical entertainment, guest speakers, exercises, Organised trips and outings, gardening, support, reminiscence, and discussion groups.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Portsmouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over the age of 50

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017