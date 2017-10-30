About Activity Centre

Age UK Portsmouth's Activity Centre provides a range of facilities, events,activities and day trips for the over 50s. Staff and volunteers are friendly and welcoming and do their best to provide a lively and enjoyable environment where our older people can continue to lead a full and active life. Activities include quizzes, skittles, board games, bingo, card games, dominoes, scrabble, film club, musical entertainment, guest speakers, exercises, Organised trips and outings, gardening, support, reminiscence, and discussion groups.