About Art Group - Ashtead

Conquest Art loves to inspire people living with disabilities and long term health issues to discover their creative energy and build self confidence through art. Everyone is encouraged to create artwork from their imagination and develop their own style in their own time. That is important, as a person's disability can sometimes affect their level of creativity. Many who doubt their ability to draw or paint are surprised at the results of their work. No artistic talent or previous experience is necessary and all materials are provided.