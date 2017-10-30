Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Art Group - Ashtead

Catholic Church of St. Michael The Marld, Ashtead, Surrey,
KT21 1RS
020 3044 2731
www.conquestart.org
enquiries@conquestart.org

About Art Group - Ashtead

Conquest Art loves to inspire people living with disabilities and long term health issues to discover their creative energy and build self confidence through art. Everyone is encouraged to create artwork from their imagination and develop their own style in their own time. That is important, as a person's disability can sometimes affect their level of creativity. Many who doubt their ability to draw or paint are surprised at the results of their work. No artistic talent or previous experience is necessary and all materials are provided.

Who runs this service

  • Conquest Art

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over 16 no matter what their disability

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017