Art Group - Pewsey

Bouverie Hall, North Street, Pewsey, Wiltshire,
SN9 5ES
01225 776481
events@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Art Group - Pewsey

People living with dementia can still enjoy the process of painting, drawing and being creative, and feel a sense of achievement with their finished work. All groups are led by experienced artists or art therapists. Family carers are encouraged to attend as full members of the group, creating their own pieces of art and benefitting from the creative group atmosphere.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living with dementia in Wiltshire, and their carers, may join this group

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
