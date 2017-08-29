Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Befriending & careline

216 Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon,
TQ3 2HP
01803 226766
www.ageuk.org.uk/torbay
carol@ageuktorbay.org.uk

About Befriending & careline

Age UK Torbay's befriending volunteers can visit someone for a cup of tea and a chat; take them out to lunch; take them out for a trip in the car and more. It all depends on what support is needed. Volunteers visit people, perhaps for an hour each week, in their own home. A friendly face or a listening ear can make a positive difference to older people living in the community. Age UK Torbay's careline volunteers will telephone housebound people for a regular chat and to see if all is well.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Torbay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above
  • Residents of Torbay

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
