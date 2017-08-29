Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Befriending

Manor House Grassington Road, Sidcup,
DA14 6BY
020 8300 0883
www.ageukbexley.org.uk
info@ageukbexley.org.uk

About Befriending

Regular visits from volunteers for social contact.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bexley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over 60
  • Residents of London Borough of Bexley

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
