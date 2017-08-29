About Befriending

Evergreen Care Bexley offers befriending across the Bexley Borough, a free and confidential service supporting senior citizens and other vulnerable adults making the most of their life experience into old age. This befriending service works to build and develop relationship which will prove mutually enriching and worthwhile. Each befriending relationship will be unique to those in it, however the scheme is not intended to be a domestic, sitting or taxi service.