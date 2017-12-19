About Befriending

The Royal Voluntary Service can provide a little bit of company and friendly social contact at home through their befriending services, either face-to-face or on the telephone, it helps to reduce feelings of loneliness and increases motivation and confidence. This regular chat provides a vital link into the community to those who can be socially isolated because of restricted mobility or because they can't access public transport. Volunteers encourage older people to get out and about, even if it's just to the end of the garden, and to stay active.