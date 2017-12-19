Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

The Old School House 49 High West Street, Dorchester,
DT1 1UT
01305 236666
www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/service/1271-dorset-and-wiltshire
dorsetwiltshirehub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Befriending

The Royal Voluntary Service can provide a little bit of company and friendly social contact at home through their befriending services, either face-to-face or on the telephone, it helps to reduce feelings of loneliness and increases motivation and confidence. This regular chat provides a vital link into the community to those who can be socially isolated because of restricted mobility or because they can't access public transport. Volunteers encourage older people to get out and about, even if it's just to the end of the garden, and to stay active.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service Dorset and Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people
  • Residents of Dorset and Wiltshire, Poole and Bournemouth

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
