Befriending Service

The Square 53-55 Victoria Square, Bolton, Lancashire,
BL1 1RZ
01204 382411
www.ageukbolton.org.uk
postmaster@ageukbolton.org.uk

About Befriending Service

Our befriending service is for lonely and socially isolated older people, some of whom are living with dementia. This service offers friendship and support to older people, especially those who are housebound or live alone and who feel isolated and/or lonely in some way. This is achieved by matching a specially trained volunteer with an older person who feels they might benefit from this type of informal support and regular contact. Once introduced, both spend quality time together on a regular (usually weekly) basis. This might involve simply relaxing and chatting at home over a cuppa, going for a short walk or visiting the local library or shops.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bolton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • 50 plus people
  • Residents of Bolton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
