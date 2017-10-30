About Befriending Service

Our befriending service is for lonely and socially isolated older people, some of whom are living with dementia. This service offers friendship and support to older people, especially those who are housebound or live alone and who feel isolated and/or lonely in some way. This is achieved by matching a specially trained volunteer with an older person who feels they might benefit from this type of informal support and regular contact. Once introduced, both spend quality time together on a regular (usually weekly) basis. This might involve simply relaxing and chatting at home over a cuppa, going for a short walk or visiting the local library or shops.