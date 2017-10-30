Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Befriending Service

33 Market Place, Ripley, Derbyshire,
DE5 3EH
01773 512076
www.avcvs.org
dianenaylor@avcvs.org

About Befriending Service

The aim of the service is to provide companionship and support for socially isolated people. A referral can be made by an involved professional e.g care worker, doctor, social worker or by a family member. Once joined in the scheme, a volunteer is assigned who will give support by visiting once a week in the home for company. All volunteers are fully trained. It is not a sitting service or respite.

Who runs this service

  • Amber Valley CVS

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Socially isolated people aged 50 or over
  • Residents of Amber Valley; those who live alone; does not include people living in care homes

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
