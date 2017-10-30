Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Belvedere Pop-in Parlour Community Cafe

Belvedere Pop-in Parlour 10 Woolwich Road, Belvedere,
DA17 5EQ
01322 446047
www.ageuk.org.uk/bexley
info@ageukbexley.org.uk

About Belvedere Pop-in Parlour Community Cafe

Age UK Bexley offers a range of activities for anyone to join in.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bexley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including people with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Bexley

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017