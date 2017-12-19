About Best Foot Forward Falls Prevention

Best Foot Forward is an exercise programme that improves mobility and reduces the risk of falling. The initial Strength and Balance programme improves flexibility and strengthens the muscles around the hips, knees and ankles. The follow-on Next Step Forward programme is made up of more advanced chair-based and standing exercises, Classes take place at Age UK Tameside's Independent Living Centre in Ashton and at various other locations around Tameside.