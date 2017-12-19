Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Book Club - Narborough

Parish Centre Desford Road Narborough, Leicester, Leicestershire,
LE19 2EL
0116 286 6116

About Book Club - Narborough

Secondhand books, jigsaws, DVDs. Wide selection.

Who runs this service

  • The Commbus Project

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
