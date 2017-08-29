Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Manchester City Council Hammerstone Road, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M18 8EQ
0161 227 3800
www.manchester.gov.uk/info/200062/libraries/5598/get_books_at_home
bookstogo@manchester.gov.uk

Manchester libraries provide a free home delivery service for Manchester residents who have limited mobility, a visual impairment or any other difficulty leaving their home. The service is also available to full time carers. The service provides a variety of reading material in various formats such as large print and audio based on personal preferences, eg favourite authors, and makes up collections on your behalf. Books to Go customers can also access digital books. The books to go service is a city wide service operating from a central depot from where items are delivered to people's home and changed over at regular intervals. The central depot is not accessible to the public, however all Manchester libraries offer books, computer access and information regarding dementia.

  • Manchester City Council

Support group

  • Any Manchester resident who has difficulty accessing their local library
  • Residents of Manchester City

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


