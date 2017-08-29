About Brighter Futures

Brighter Futures for Older People, run by Voluntary Action Maidstone, provides a number of valuable services. Information and Advice is available on a range of issues affecting older people. A telephone support service can provide a telephone call from a friendly volunteer at a regular time. The Befriending service offers a friendly and understanding volunteer who will visit a person at home to provide company and support. There are regular shopping trips to Morrisons in Sutton Road on Tuesday and Thursday, using minibuses which both have tail lifts. Trips also cover other supermarkets in rural areas.