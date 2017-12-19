Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Carers Workshop - Mental and Physical Health and Wellbeing

Library Kings Square, Y Barri,
CF63 4RW
029 2033 5403
www.eppwales.org
Epp.Info.cav@wales.nhs.uk

About Carers Workshop - Mental and Physical Health and Wellbeing

EPP Cymru run workshops specifically for those people who care for someone with a long term health condition. It also helps develop the confidence for them to take greater control of their lives and it gives an opportunity to meet with others who share similar experiences. The workshops run in the local community and are led by two volunteer tutors who themselves have experience of caring. The sessions cover a variety of different topics such as: relaxation techniques, dealing with tiredness, exercise, eating healthily, coping with depression, communication with family, friends and professionals, planning for the future.

Who runs this service

  • EPP Cymru

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult (18+) who is a carer for a family member or friend

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
