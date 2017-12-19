The Chit Chat Club runsweekly in the Gongoozler Cafe. There is no formality, turn up when able and enjoy a morning in the company of friendly volunteers. Come meet new people or bring friends along, everyone is welcome! There are also free talks by guest speakers on the first Tuesday of every month - come along and learn about something new and interesting from canal history to lace making!
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18