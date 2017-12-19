Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Chit Chat Club

501 Birmingham New Road, Dudley, West Midlands,
DY1 4SB
0121 557 6265
www.dudleycanaltrust.org.uk
info@dudleycanaltrust.org.uk

About Chit Chat Club

The Chit Chat Club runsweekly in the Gongoozler Cafe. There is no formality, turn up when able and enjoy a morning in the company of friendly volunteers. Come meet new people or bring friends along, everyone is welcome! There are also free talks by guest speakers on the first Tuesday of every month - come along and learn about something new and interesting from canal history to lace making!

Who runs this service

  • Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017