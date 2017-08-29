Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Community Activities

1 Manaton Court Manaton Close Matford Business Park Marsh Barton Trading Estate, Exeter, Devon,
EX2 8PF
0333 241 2340
www.ageuk.org.uk/devon
info@ageukdevon.co.uk

About Community Activities

Age UK Devon run community based activities that promote health and wellbeing, independence and choice, and reduce social isolation. The service offers a wide variety of regular activities across Devon, including swimming, pilates, Nordic walking, seated exercise, computer classes, coffee mornings, craft groups and more. It can also support people to join new groups and socialise.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Devon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including people living with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the rural areas of Devon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017