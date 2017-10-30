Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Community Groups

The Mind Centre 90-92 Lothian Road, Middlesbrough,
TS4 2QX
01642 257034
www.ageingbettermiddlesbrough.org.uk
info@ageingbettermiddlesbrough.org.uk

About Community Groups

Ageing Better Middlesbrough organise various activities for their members to get involved in the community and stay connected to people. Ageing Better Middlesbrough are building the opportunities on offer for people aged 50 and over in Middlesbrough to use and share their strengths, skills and experience with others. They are increasing the number and variety of community activities and groups available to older people, including ensuring activities and groups are accessible, well promoted and inclusive.

Who runs this service

  • Ageing Better Middlesbrough

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


