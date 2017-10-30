A community history project dedicated to recording and preserving the history of the Isle of Dogs and the people who live there. Free entry during normal opening hours (by appointment only at other times). Friends Of Island History Trust also offer a Dementia Cafe and a place for carers to meet up for advice and information as well as respite.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17