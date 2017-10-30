Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Community History Project

St. John's Community Centre 37-43 Glengall Grove, London,
E14 3NE
020 7987 4030
www.islandhistory.co.uk
foiht2014@gmail.com

A community history project dedicated to recording and preserving the history of the Isle of Dogs and the people who live there. Free entry during normal opening hours (by appointment only at other times). Friends Of Island History Trust also offer a Dementia Cafe and a place for carers to meet up for advice and information as well as respite.

Who runs this service

  • Friends Of Island History Trust

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
