Support group

Community Pastimes Durham

66 Crossgate, Durham, Durham,
DH1 4PR
0191 386 3033
www.hospitalofgod.org.uk
communitypastimes.durham@hospitalofgod.org.uk

About Community Pastimes Durham

Community Pastimes is a one to one service to help people with dementia, and socially isolated older people to access activities they enjoy. The service helps people to access the community, or enjoy companionship at home. They aim to help people live well and enjoy life to the full. Enjoy trips or go shopping or go to the seaside. Try a pamper session or go to the cinema, or anything else that interests! Other things may include going to football matches, going to live music events, attending church, visiting friend and family, accessing craft classes, or simply socialising at the pub! Trained and qualified staff will organise this and assist, offering friendship, support and car transport. They can also provide interesting activities and companionship at home. Community Pastimes is a flexible service designed to meet needs.

Who runs this service

  • The Hospital of God at Greatham

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and socially isolated people

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
