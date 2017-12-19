Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Community Support Services

131 Katherine Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester,
OL6 7AW
0161 308 5000
info@ageuktameside.com

About Community Support Services

The Community Support team are here to help anyone who is at risk of a fall, feeling isolated or lonely, lacking in confidence, having trouble adapting after a spell in hospital or a bereavement, or with limited mobility. The support workers carry out home assessments, including any adaptations needed to keep you safe and independent at home, and they can take you or a loved one out to build confidence and keep you active and involved in your community.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Tameside

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over the age of 50 living in Tameside

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017