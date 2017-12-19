Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Creative workshops

155 Walworth Road, London,
SE17 1RS
020 7701 2696
www.cooltanarts.org.uk
info@cooltanarts.org.uk

About Creative workshops

CoolTan Arts is a Southwark based arts charity run for adults with experience of mental distress. If you are interested in exploring your creative side and improving your wellbeing in a fun, supportive environment, CoolTan Arts teach a broad range of creative and practical subjects. CoolTan Arts also offers volunteering opportunities, local guided walks and self-advocacy.

Who runs this service

  • CoolTan Arts

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who has experienced mental distress

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017