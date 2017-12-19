CoolTan Arts is a Southwark based arts charity run for adults with experience of mental distress. If you are interested in exploring your creative side and improving your wellbeing in a fun, supportive environment, CoolTan Arts teach a broad range of creative and practical subjects. CoolTan Arts also offers volunteering opportunities, local guided walks and self-advocacy.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18