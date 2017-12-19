Wheels for Wellbeing run drop-in inclusive cycling sessions for disabled people and their families, carers or friends in a sports hall. Qualified instructors, supported by fantastic volunteers, help participants try cycles or get comfortable on the one that suits them, and offer ongoing support. Relatives, friends and carers are welcome to join the fun.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18