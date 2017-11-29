About Day Opportunites

Day Opportunites at The Garden Rooms in Chislehurst provides a safe, friendly, stimulating and caring environment for older people with different levels of care and support needs who are physically frail and/or have memory problems. The professional and caring staff team support members to remain healthy and independent for as long as possible and where required, personal care is provided respecting the dignity of the individual. A range of mental and physical activities are available, including: reading, baking, reminiscence, singing, computing, gardening, Arts & Crafts, life stories, board games, seated exercise, Wii activities and lots more. An artist is in residence on some days and local schools help celebrate special occasions.