Support group

Day Opportunites

The Garden Room 85 High Street, Chislehurst,
BR7 5AG
020 8467 7751
www.ageuk.org.uk/bromleyandgreenwich
jloveridge@ageukbandg.org.uk

About Day Opportunites

Day Opportunites at The Garden Rooms in Chislehurst provides a safe, friendly, stimulating and caring environment for older people with different levels of care and support needs who are physically frail and/or have memory problems. The professional and caring staff team support members to remain healthy and independent for as long as possible and where required, personal care is provided respecting the dignity of the individual. A range of mental and physical activities are available, including: reading, baking, reminiscence, singing, computing, gardening, Arts & Crafts, life stories, board games, seated exercise, Wii activities and lots more. An artist is in residence on some days and local schools help celebrate special occasions.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bromley & Greenwich

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 years and over, living in or around the Bromely borough who are weight bearing and experiencing one or more of the following: physical disability, stroke, frailty, isolation, short term memory loss, mild to moderate dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
