Support group

Days Out

216 Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon,
TQ3 2HP
01803 226762
www.ageuk.org.uk/torbay
marcia@ageuktorbay.org.uk

About Days Out

Days Out is a new type of day service that has been developed by Age UK Torbay. Host carers open up their homes to groups of 3-4 older people for the day. Each host carer is dedicated to a small group of "clients" who will visit on an agreed regular basis. Days Out offers: a range of activities based on individual interests; occasional trips out; a mid day cooked meal. An assessment might be needed before accessing the service.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Torbay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people aged 55 and above
  • Residents of Torbay

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


