Dementia Friendly Swimming - Moss Side Leisure Centre

Moss Side Leisure Centre Moss Lane East, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M15 5NN
07583 134810
www.swimming.org/dementiafriendly
catriona.sudlow@swimming.org

About Dementia Friendly Swimming - Moss Side Leisure Centre

The Dementia Friendly Swimming sessions provide people living with dementia and those who support them with a chance to enjoy swimming in a safe and supportive environment. Many of the staff at the centres are Dementia Friends and on hand to support people during their visit for a swim. These sessions are open supported swims, allowing people to enjoy a swim at their leisure whilst knowing support is available should they need it.

Who runs this service

  • Amateur Swimming Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, their carers, family members and friends
  • Only Manchester residents can access the Free Swim for Over 60s offer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
