About Dementia Friendly Swimming - Moss Side Leisure Centre

The Dementia Friendly Swimming sessions provide people living with dementia and those who support them with a chance to enjoy swimming in a safe and supportive environment. Many of the staff at the centres are Dementia Friends and on hand to support people during their visit for a swim. These sessions are open supported swims, allowing people to enjoy a swim at their leisure whilst knowing support is available should they need it.