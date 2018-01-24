About Dementia Friendly Swimming - Witham

The leisure centre is dementia friendly and has been recognised by Changing Places for its facilities. It aims to deliver a dementia friendly swimming group where individuals with dementia can attend the leisure centre at its quietest time. Use of the leisure pool and assistance on hand if needed, individuals are welcomed to bring family, carers or friends into the pool with them to enjoy the positive benefits swimming can have on a person's health and wellbeing. The swimming pool has several accessibility features to aid anyone into the pool. There is a pool pod for wheelchair users or perhaps people with poor mobility. It is possible to raise the floor up to flush so that customers can walk straight on to the pool floor and don't have to worry about the steps into the pool.