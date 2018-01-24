Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Dementia Friendly Swimming - Witham

Witham Leisure Centre, Spinks Lane, Witham, Essex,
CM8 1EP
07566 200070
www.sportforconfidence.com
jake@sportforconfidence.com

About Dementia Friendly Swimming - Witham

The leisure centre is dementia friendly and has been recognised by Changing Places for its facilities. It aims to deliver a dementia friendly swimming group where individuals with dementia can attend the leisure centre at its quietest time. Use of the leisure pool and assistance on hand if needed, individuals are welcomed to bring family, carers or friends into the pool with them to enjoy the positive benefits swimming can have on a person's health and wellbeing. The swimming pool has several accessibility features to aid anyone into the pool. There is a pool pod for wheelchair users or perhaps people with poor mobility. It is possible to raise the floor up to flush so that customers can walk straight on to the pool floor and don't have to worry about the steps into the pool.

Who runs this service

  • Witham Leisure Centre

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers, family and friends

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
